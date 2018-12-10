Monday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and predictions from dialed-in expert who's 18-4

The red-hot Seattle Seahawks aim for their fourth straight win when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in the final game of the Week 14 schedule. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle (7-5) is coming off an impressive 43-16 victory over the division-rival 49ers and is squarely in the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Vikings (6-5-1) fell 24-10 at New England last week and are chasing the Bears, who shut down the high-flying Rams on Sunday. Sportsbooks list Seattle as a field goal favorite, down a half-point from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored opened at 45, but has risen to 46 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and predictions for Monday Night Football, see what Vikings expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

The SportsLine senior analyst is 6-1 in his last seven spread picks for or against the Vikings, part of a stunning 14-3 Minnesota run. And he's 4-1 in his last five spread picks involving Seattle, giving him a mind-blowing 18-4 mark picking these teams. Now, Hartstein has dialed in on Vikings vs. Seahawks and locked in a strong pointspread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows the Seahawks are rolling behind their top-ranked rushing attack, which produces 148.8 yards per game (11 more than any other team) and averages a healthy 4.7 yards per carry. Leading rusher Chris Carson (704 yards) left Week 13 with a dislocated finger, but appears to be healthy enough for Monday Night Football.

With a strong running game to lean on, quarterback Russell Wilson is thriving. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions the past four weeks -- all Seattle covers. Under head coach Pete Carroll, this is the time of year when Seattle usually kicks it into high gear. They're 22-9 against the spread in their last 31 December games.

But just because the Seahawks are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover the Monday Night Football spread,

Minnesota ranks sixth in total defense (327.8 yards per game) and fifth in yards-per-carry allowed (3.7). Quarterback Kirk Cousins is completing over 71 percent of his passes with five 300-yard games, and his wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs is the NFC's best.

The Vikings, who fell 24-10 at New England last week, are especially dangerous coming off a loss. Minnesota responded to its previous three losses with wins over the Eagles, Lions and Packers. In fact, in their last 51 games following a straight-up loss, the Vikes are 34-16-1 against the spread.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning Over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. Hartstein has unearthed an eye-popping trend that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Seahawks? And what eye-popping stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 18-4 on picks involving the Vikings and Seahawks.