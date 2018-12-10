Monday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from expert who's 18-4

NFC playoff contenders collide on Monday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks have taken four straight meetings, most recently winning 10-9 in Minnesota in a January 2016 playoff game played in the bitter cold. This time around, bookmakers list Seattle as a three-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 46 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and predictions for the Week 14 Monday Night Football game, see what NFL guru Larry Hartstein has to say.

The SportsLine senior analyst is 6-1 in his last seven spread picks for or against the Vikings, part of a stunning 14-3 Minnesota run. And he's 4-1 in his last five spread picks involving Seattle, giving him a mind-blowing 18-4 mark picking these teams. Now, Hartstein has dialed in on Vikings vs. Seahawks and locked in a strong pointspread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows the Seahawks have covered four straight, with quarterback Russell Wilson throwing 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions. They're coming off a 43-16 home blowout of the 49ers and have a huge scheduling advantage over Minnesota, which traveled to New England last week and now travels cross-country to Seattle.

Under Pete Carroll, this is when Seattle usually kicks it into high gear. The Seahawks are 22-9 against the spread in their past 31 December games.

But just because the Seahawks are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover the Monday Night Football spread,

Minnesota ranks sixth in total defense (327.8 yards per game) and fifth in yards-per-carry allowed (3.7). Quarterback Kirk Cousins is completing over 71 percent of his passes with five 300-yard games, and his wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs is the NFC's best.

The Vikings, who fell 24-10 at New England last week, are especially dangerous coming off a loss. Minnesota responded to its previous three losses with wins over the Eagles, Lions and Packers. In fact, in their last 51 games following a straight-up loss, the Vikes are 34-16-1 against the spread.

