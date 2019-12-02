Monday Night Football odds, line: Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from Minnesota expert who's 28-8

Russell Wilson can add to his case to be the 2019 NFL MVP when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night Football matchup at CenturyLink Field. Wilson is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (24), ranks second in passer rating (112.1) and has the Seahawks (9-2) right behind San Francisco for the top record in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-3) hold the second and final wild card berth in the NFC playoff picture. Both teams are 6-5 against the spread, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Minnesota guru, R.J. White.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -2.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 49.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -150, Minnesota +125

Seattle: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes.

Minnesota: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns.

White knows that Seattle has dominated the series between the teams recently. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks are 5-0 against Minnesota. That winning streak includes a 21-7 victory over the Vikings in Seattle less than a year ago (Dec. 10, 2018).

In addition, White has taken into account that running back Rashaad Penny is coming off the best game of his career. The second-year back out of San Diego State ran for a career-high 129 yards last week against a stout Philadelphia rush defense. His 9.2 yards-per-carry average, helped by a career-long 58-yard touchdown romp, was the best of his career.

Even so, Seattle is no guarantee to cover the Seahawks vs. Vikings spread on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins is having a Pro Bowl season. The Vikings' quarterback leads the NFL in passer rating (114.8). His 21 passing touchdowns ranked fourth in the league entering the week and he has thrown just three interceptions.

Cook has been one of the top running backs in the league this year. His 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for second most in the NFL and he ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game (92.5). Overall, Minnesota fields the fourth-best rushing offense in the NFL at 142.5 yards per game.

