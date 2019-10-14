Monday Night Football odds: Lions vs. Packers picks, best predictions from expert who's 28-4 on Green Bay games

The Detroit Lions have won four straight games against the Green Bay Packers. Now, the two teams will square off at Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football. Packers receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out with a toe injury and will sit for the second straight game. On the other sideline, the Lions have covered the spread three times in a row and each time they've been an underdog this season. The line opened with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers being favored by six, but the spread has dropped to 3.5 in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds. The over-under has also fallen, opening at 46.5 before retreating to 45.5. On the Packers vs. Lions money line, Green Bay is a -191 favorite (risk $191 to win $100), while Detroit is a +164 underdog (risk $100 to win $164). Before you lock in any Packers vs. Lions picks and Monday Night Football predictions, listen to what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 216-168 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,981 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. He has hit 28 of his last 32 picks involving Green Bay, including all four this season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Lions on Monday Night Football. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White knows that Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is coming off arguably the best game of his career. Eight days ago in Dallas, he ran 19 times for 107 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He added seven catches for 75 yards. With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers not playing at his usual level so far this season, the emergence of Jones has been key for the Packers.

White also has factored in Green Bay's success this season in the turnover department. The Packers were tied with the Patriots for the NFL lead with a +7 turnover differential entering Week 6. Green Bay's 11 takeaways this year rank third in the league.

Even so, Green Bay is not guaranteed to cover the Packers vs. Lions spread on Monday Night Football.

The Lions will be facing a vulnerable Packers secondary. Green Bay's starting safeties -- Darnell Savage (ankle) and Kevin King (groin) -- are both listed as questionable. In addition, King and fellow defensive backs Adrian Amos, Tony Brown and Will Redmond were all on the injury report last week. Eight days ago, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott shredded the ailing Packers secondary, passing for 463 yards and two touchdowns.

All of that bodes well for quarterback Matthew Stafford and Detroit's receivers. Stafford ranks eighth in the NFL in quarterback rating (102.6). Meanwhile third-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay has had a breakthrough season, with 19 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Lions vs. Packers? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Packers spread you should jump on Monday, all from the top NFL expert who's 28-4 on Green Bay picks.