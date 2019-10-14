Monday Night Football odds: Lions vs. Packers picks, predictions from expert who's 28-4 on Green Bay games

Supremacy in the NFC North will be on the line when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in a key divisional game on Monday Night Football. The Packers (4-1) are coming off a 34-24 win at Dallas and are looking for their best start to the season since they began 6-0 in 2015. Green Bay leads the division over the third place Lions (2-1-1), who enter Monday Night Football off a bye week. Two weeks ago, Detroit lost its first game of the season in a 34-30 defeat to Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Lions picks or NFL predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 216-168 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,981 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. He has hit 28 of his last 32 picks involving Green Bay, including all four this season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Lions on Monday Night Football. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White knows that Green Bay has been winning the turnover battle this season. The Packers have forced 11 of them, and their turnover differential of plus-seven was tied for the league lead with New England entering Week 6. In addition, the Packers are allowing just 18.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Even so, Green Bay is not guaranteed to cover the Packers vs. Lions spread on Monday Night Football.

Detroit has had success against Green Bay recently. The Lions have won the last four meetings between the teams, including the last two at Lambeau Field. In the last matchup between the teams in Green Bay, Detroit routed the Packers, 31-0 in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers was forced out with a concussion after just nine snaps.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is arguably playing better than Rodgers so far this season. Stafford's quarterback rating of 102.6 ranks eighth in the NFL. Rodgers' ranks 22nd, behind even Washington's Case Keenum.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Lions vs. Packers? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Packers spread you should jump on Monday, all from the top NFL expert who's 28-4 on Green Bay picks.