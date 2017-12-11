'Monday Night Football' odds: No. 1 NFL expert picks Patriots-Dolphins

Week 14 of the NFL season concludes Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when the New England Patriots travel to face the Dolphins at 8:30 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football."

The Patriots are 11-point favorites after opening -12. The over-under is 48, down half-a-point from the opener of 48.5.

The Patriots have been dominant both straight up (10-2) and against the spread (8-4) this season. No matter how high the line has gone, they've continued to crush the books.

New England just hung an 18-point win at home on the Dolphins in Week 12. Miami has lost six of its past seven, with those six losses coming by an average of nearly 16 points.

But that doesn't mean the Patriots will again be able to cover a large spread this week, especially on the road.

Miami finally got it together last week against the Broncos, producing an impressive 35-9 win that kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

And New England will be without all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski (suspension). Gronk scored two touchdowns against a Miami defense that was helpless in covering him in Week 12. Without him, New England might struggle to capitalize in the red zone, turning potential touchdowns into field goals.

Furthermore, running back Dion Lewis (illness), who ran for 112 yards in Week 12, is questionable, as is receiver Chris Hogan. The Patriots could also be caught looking ahead to a showdown against the Steelers next week that might determine who gets the top seed in the AFC. Monday night screams "trap game."

