Monday Night Football odds: Patriots vs. Jets picks, predictions from expert who's 15-6 on New England games

The New England Patriots go for their third 7-0 start in franchise history when they visit the revitalized New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. New England manhandled the Jets 30-14 in Week 3, holding Gang Green to 105 total yards, but now New York has starting quarterback Sam Darnold back under center. He sparked the Jets to their first win, a 24-22 upset of Dallas, last week. Sportsbooks list New England as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, with the over-under for total points set at 43.5.

Oh knows the Patriots are on pace to allow 128 points this season, which would be an NFL record. Their dominant defense was on full display in the first meeting, as New York mustered just six first downs and failed to convert all 12 third-down tries. Even after last week's outburst, the Jets rank last in total offense at 220 yards per game.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who's 16-7 all-time on Monday Night Football, is enjoying another efficient season, having tossed 10 touchdown passes against three interceptions. He's helped the Pats to a plus-nine turnover margin, best in the NFL entering Week 7. The Patriots have won seven straight meetings with the Jets, with four straight and five of the last six victories coming by double-digits.

But just because New England is undefeated and has dominated this series doesn't mean it'll cover the Patriots vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

New York looked like a new team in Darnold's first game back from a bout with mononucleosis. After completing 72 percent of his passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns versus the Cowboys, Darnold was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. His 92-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, a perfect throw that hit the speedster in stride, created a buzz around the league that the Jets' season might not be over after all. Darnold has played two games this season, a one-point loss to the Bills and the upset of Dallas.

In more good news for the Jets, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley practiced this week after missing four straight games with a groin injury. Mosley is the leader of the Jets' defense, and his return would be a massive boost to a team many considered an AFC East dark horse before the season. The Jets have covered five of the past six home meetings with New England.

