Monday Night Football odds: Patriots vs. Jets picks, predictions from proven expert who's 15-6 on New England games

The New York Jets aim to continue their Monday Night Football success against the New England Patriots when the AFC East foes clash at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. New York is 4-3 versus New England on Monday night, though the Patriots won the most recent matchup, 45-3, in 2010. New England is 6-0 after handling the Giants, 35-14, last week. Buoyed by the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets stunned Dallas 24-22 last week for their first win and averaged 7.1 yards per play. That game was also played at MetLife. Sportsbooks peg New England as a 10-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43 after opening at 42.5. Before you make any Jets vs. Patriots picks and NFL predictions for Monday Night Football, see what SportsLine data scientist and New England expert Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows the Patriots have a chance to make the Jets one-dimensional on Monday Night Football, as New England allows just 73.7 rushing yards per game. It could be tough sledding for New York running back Le'Veon Bell, who's averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

The Patriots also excel on third down, holding their opponents to a 13.7 percent conversion rate. And in Week 3 versus the Jets, New England did not allow a single third-down conversion. New England is 4-2 against the spread this season, compared to 2-3 for the Jets, and has covered two of its three road games thus far.

But just because New England is undefeated and has dominated this series doesn't mean it'll cover the Patriots vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

The Jets exploded offensively with Darnold back in the fold, rolling up 382 yards versus Dallas after combining for 485 yards total in the previous three games. Darnold showed his strong, accurate arm on a 92-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, the second-longest pass and scrimmage play in Jets' franchise history. That might have been a prelude of things to come, because Anderson, with his top-end speed, has repeatedly shown he can get behind a defense.

There will be opportunities for the Jets' defense to make big plays, too. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has turned the ball over in three straight games and taken seven sacks in the last two weeks. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, an All-Pro in four of his first five seasons, is poised to return after missing four straight games with a groin injury.

