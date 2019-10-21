Monday Night Football odds: Patriots vs. Jets picks, predictions from top expert who's 15-6 on New England games

Tom Brady will look to keep tormenting an AFC East rival when the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Brady has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last three meetings, and New England has won seven straight over the Jets. The Patriots are gunning for their fourth straight season sweep of Gang Green, but the return last week of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold means that's not a given. Bookmakers list New England as a 10-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, with the over-under for total points set at 43 after the line moved as high as 44. Before you make any Jets vs. Patriots picks and Monday Night Football predictions, see what SportsLine data scientist and New England expert Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows the Patriots have a chance to make the Jets one-dimensional on Monday Night Football, as New England allows just 73.7 rushing yards per game. It could be tough sledding for New York running back Le'Veon Bell, who's averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

The Patriots also excel on third down, holding their opponents to a 13.7 percent conversion rate. And in Week 3 versus the Jets, New England did not allow a single third-down conversion. New England is 4-2 against the spread this season, compared to 2-3 for the Jets, and has covered two of its three road games thus far.

But just because New England is undefeated and has dominated this series doesn't mean it'll cover the Patriots vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

New York looked like a new team in Darnold's first game back from a bout with mononucleosis. After completing 72 percent of his passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns versus the Cowboys, Darnold was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. His 92-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, a perfect throw that hit the speedster in stride, created a buzz around the league that the Jets' season might not be over after all. Darnold has played two games this season, a one-point loss to the Bills and the upset of Dallas.

In more good news for the Jets, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley practiced this week after missing four straight games with a groin injury. Mosley is the leader of the Jets' defense, and his return would be a massive boost to a team many considered an AFC East dark horse before the season. The Jets have covered five of the past six home meetings with New England. New York also covered the season's previous meeting in Foxborough, staying within the spread as a 21-point road underdog.

