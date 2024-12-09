The Dallas Cowboys will try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Dallas is coming off a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, while Cincinnati dropped a 44-38 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. The Bengals (4-8), who are third in the AFC North, have lost three in a row. The Cowboys (5-7), who are third in the NFC East, have won two straight. With five games remaining, Dallas entered the weekend 2.5 games behind the Washington Commanders, who hold down the seventh and final spot in the NFL playoff bracket.

Cowboys vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Cowboys vs. Bengals over/under: 49.5 points

Cowboys vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -246, Dallas +201

CIN: Bengals have hit the Over in 15 of their last 21 games (+8.35 units)

DAL: Cowboys have hit the Over in six of their nine home games (+2.70 units)

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow is having a solid season and, had the team been in contention, may have even gotten consideration for MVP honors. In 12 games, he has completed 302 of 446 attempts (67.7%) for 3,337 yards and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 107.4 rating. He has also rushed 33 times for 160 yards (4.8 average) and one touchdown. In the loss to the Steelers, he completed 28 of 38 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

His top target has been wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In 12 games, he has 79 receptions for 1,142 yards (14.5 average) and 13 touchdowns. He has 14 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 70, with 538 yards after the catch and 49 first-down conversions. In a 35-34 loss at Baltimore on Nov. 7, he caught 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Veteran quarterback Cooper Rush has taken over for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring) and has turned Dallas' fortunes around the past two weeks. He helped lead the Cowboys past the Giants on Thanksgiving, throwing for 195 yards and one touchdown. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-26 win over the Commanders on Nov. 24. He is in his seventh season with the team, and in 31 career games, he has completed 255 of 421 passes (60.6%) for 2,627 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 81.9.

Running back Rico Dowdle leads the Dallas rushing attack. In 11 games this season, he has carried 134 times for 600 yards (4.5 average), including a long of 22 yards, and 31 first-down conversions. In the win over the Giants, he carried 22 times for 112 yards and one touchdown. In the win over Washington, he carried 19 times for 86 yards, and caught three passes for 12 yards.

