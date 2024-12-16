Teams looking to snap long losing streaks will clash when the Atlanta Falcons battle the Las Vegas Raiders in a key cross-conference matchup on Monday Night Football. Atlanta is coming off a 42-21 loss at Minnesota, while Las Vegas dropped a 28-13 decision at Tampa Bay. The Falcons (6-7), who have lost four in a row, are 0-4 against AFC opponents. The Raiders (2-11), who are on a nine-game losing streak, are 0-3 against NFC foes. Atlanta leads the all-time series 8-7, including wins in each of the last five games.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you make any Falcons vs. Raiders bets or picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Atlanta.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 50-28-2 (+1710) on his last 80 NFL picks on the Falcons. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Falcons vs. Raiders and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Falcons vs. Raiders:

Falcons vs. Raiders spread: Atlanta -5.5

Falcons vs. Raiders over/under: 44.5 points

Falcons vs. Raiders money line: Atlanta -269, Las Vegas +218

ATL: Falcons are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

LV: Raiders have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 21 games

Falcons vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Falcons vs. Raiders streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Falcons can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the Atlanta offense and will look to put his recent struggles behind him. In 13 games this season, he has completed 67% of his passes for 3,396 yards and 17 touchdowns with 15 interceptions and a rating of 89.

Helping lead the ground attack is veteran running back Bijan Robinson. The 2023 first-round draft pick has carried 215 times for 977 yards (4.5 average) and eight touchdowns. He has had three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 37, with 48 first-down conversions. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing three times this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raiders can cover

Among Las Vegas' top offensive weapons is tight end Brock Bowers. The rookie first-round pick leads the Raiders with 87 receptions for 933 yards (10.7 average) and four touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 57, and 46 first-down conversions.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to power the defense. He is among the team leaders with 45 tackles, including 28 solo, with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for 64 yards. He has also broken up five passes. The sixth-year veteran has been a beast on defense throughout his career. In 95 career games, he has 366 tackles, including 233 solo, with 59.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 23 pass breakups. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Raiders picks

Hartstein has analyzed Falcons vs. Raiders from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Falcons spread to back, all from the expert who is an amazing 50-28 on picks involving the Atlanta Falcons, and find out.