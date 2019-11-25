Monday Night Football odds: Ravens vs. Rams picks, top predictions from expert who's 10-0 on Baltimore games

The Baltimore Ravens will look to extend their winning streak and stay within striking distance of New England in the AFC playoff picture when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 2-2, the Ravens (8-2) have rattled off six straight wins to move into the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games. Meanwhile, the Rams (6-4) need to win on Monday Night Football to keep pace with the other wild card contenders in the NFC playoff picture. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47, up a half-point from the opener. Before making any Rams vs. Ravens picks of your own or Monday Night Football predictions, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is picking.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016. Last season, he went 63-46 with his NFL picks against-the-spread.

In addition, Tierney has his pulse on the Ravens. He is a perfect 7-0 on his last seven against-the-spread picks involving Baltimore, nailing the team's playoff win over the Chargers last year and six straight this year, including last week's blowout of the Texans. In addition, Tierney is 10-0 with his last 10 picks of any kind involving the Ravens. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Rams and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Rams:

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Baltimore -180, Los Angeles +160

BAL: QB Lamar Jackson is 14-4 as a starter

LAR: DT Aaron Donald has seven sacks in the last five games

Tierney knows that Baltimore's defense has been one of the best in the NFL during the team's six-game winning streak. Since the start of October, the Ravens have allowed just 16.0 points per game, the fourth-best average over that time. Baltimore is now 9/2 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

Baltimore is also coming off arguably its best defensive performance of the season. The Ravens allowed just seven points and 232 total yards to the Deshaun Watson-led Texans last time out. The points allowed were a season-best for Baltimore, while the 232 yards are the second fewest the team has given up this season. The Ravens also had a season-high seven sacks against Houston.

But just because the Ravens may have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Ravens vs. Rams spread on Monday Night Football.

Tierney also knows that Los Angeles has fielded arguably the NFL's best defense over the last month. Since the start of Week 6, the Rams have allowed just 12.8 points per game, best in the league. They've allowed just 71.4 rushing yards per contest over that time, second best in the NFL. Last Sunday night against Chicago, Los Angeles limited the Bears to seven points and 267 total yards.

Tierney also has factored in that Rams running back Todd Gurley is trending in the right direction. Over his first six games of the season, Gurley rushed for 311 yards on 82 totes (3.8 yards per carry). Over his last three games, he has rushed for 214 yards on 47 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per rush.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Monday Night Football. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Ravens spread you should be all over Monday, all from the football expert who has hit 10 straight picks involving Baltimore.