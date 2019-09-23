Monday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Bears picks, predictions from expert who's 13-6 on Washington games

The Washington Redskins are in a must-win situation, while the Chicago Bears have plenty of questions to answer when the NFC foes meet on Monday Night Football. Washington is 0-2 and there have been calls for a change, but the game against 1-1 Chicago could be just what the doctor ordered. Chicago has the same stout defense that helped it win its division last season, but quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense have struggled. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Redskins have won seven in a row in the series, but Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41. Before you make any Redskins vs. Bears picks, see the Monday Night Football predictions from top pro football expert Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 13-6 all-time on NFL picks against the spread involving the Redskins, with a 4-0 run that includes his Week 2 pick on Dallas. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, as the NFL season starts sorting out contenders, Tierney has evaluated Bears vs. Redskins from every angle

Tierney knows the Bears have been built on defense for decades, and the bulk of the unit that helped the team go 12-4 last season is back. Chicago is ranked No. 4 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 292.5 yards per game and an average of 12 points. Khalil Mack is the heart of the unit, and the linebacker has one of the team's seven sacks after posting 12.5 last season. The Bears are relentless and adept at getting the opposing offense off the field before it can find its rhythm.

Trubisky has had a rough start to his third season, but has talent to work with in Chicago's offense. Allen Robinson is the star of the receiving corps, leading the team with 11 catches for 143 yards. The big target had 754 yards last season despite missing three games. Trubisky also has a reliable tight end in Trey Burton, while rookie running back David Montgomery is ready to break out after posting 62 yards on 18 carries last week. The Redskins, who have allowed 63 points in two games, are susceptible to big plays, having allowed three passing touchdowns of at least 50 yards.

But just because Chicago has a championship-level defense doesn't mean it will win or cover the Redskins vs. Bears spread on Monday Night Football.

Some fans are clamoring for rookie Dwayne Haskins to take over at quarterback, but Case Keenum has passed for 601 yards and five touchdowns and is completing 69.1 percent of his passes. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick, has been a surprise with 10 catches for 187 yards, and Keenum has reliable targets in tight end Vernon Davis (11 receptions) and Paul Richardson (10). Washington's running game has struggled, but the team has a solid veteran presence in Adrian Peterson.

The defense, expected to be a strength coming into the season, has had its troubles, so facing a stagnant Bears offense could be a chance to turn it around. The Bears turned the ball over 24 times last year, half on interceptions by Trubisky.

