Monday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Bears picks, predictions from proven expert who's 13-6 on Washington games

The Washington Redskins need to put a notch in the win column, while the Chicago Bears must ignite a stagnant offense when the NFC foes meet on Monday Night Football. Washington is 0-2, and another loss would be a major blow to any playoff aspirations. The Bears needed a 53-yard field goal after time appeared to expire to beat the Broncos last week, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been erratic, but the defense is Chicago's usual championship-caliber unit. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at FedEx Field in the final game on the NFL schedule for Week 3. The Redskins have won 13 of the last 15 in the series, but Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 41, down one from the opener.

Tierney knows the Bears are No. 4 in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 292.5 yards per game. Against the run, they're No. 5 at a scant 68.5 yards, while their 12.0 points allowed is third. In Week 1, Green Bay rushed for a paltry 2.1 yards per carry against the Monsters of the Midway, with Jamaal Williams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combining for six carries for zero yards.

Last week, the Broncos' Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman combined for 3.8 yards per carry. Against Denver at Mile High, the Bears added four tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and their kicking game, the eyesore of last season, came through with the game-winner. The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders was the lone pass-catcher to top 50 yards against Chicago's secondary.

Some fans are clamoring for rookie Dwayne Haskins to take over at quarterback, but Case Keenum has passed for 601 yards and five touchdowns and is completing 69.1 percent of his passes. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick, has been a surprise with 10 catches for 187 yards, and Keenum has reliable targets in tight end Vernon Davis (11 receptions) and Paul Richardson (10). Washington's running game has struggled, but the team has a solid veteran presence in Adrian Peterson.

The defense, expected to be a strength coming into the season, has had its troubles, so facing a stagnant Bears offense could be a chance to turn it around. The Bears turned the ball over 24 times last year, half on interceptions by Trubisky.

