Monday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Bears picks, predictions from top expert who's 13-6 on Washington games

The Washington Redskins are desperate for a victory, while the Chicago Bears were lucky to get one last week and need to right the ship when the NFC foes meet on Monday Night Football. The Bears are 0-2 against the spread this season, while Washington is 1-1. However, the Redskins own a dismal point differential of minus-7.5, worse than Chicago's minus-2.5. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET to close out Week 3 of the 2019 NFL schedule. On the Bears vs. Redskins money line, Chicago is favored at -251 (risk $251 to win $100), while Washington is a home underdog at +206 (risk $100 to win $206). The Redskins have won the last seven meetings and 13 of the last 15 in the series, but Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, up a point from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 41. Before you make any Bears vs. Redskins picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's resident pro football expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls.

Tierney knows the Bears are No. 4 in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 292.5 yards per game. Against the run, they're No. 5 at a scant 68.5 yards, while their 12.0 points allowed is third. In Week 1, Green Bay rushed for a paltry 2.1 yards per carry against the Monsters of the Midway, with Jamaal Williams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combining for six carries for zero yards.

Last week, the Broncos' Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman combined for 3.8 yards per carry. Against Denver at Mile High, the Bears added four tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and their kicking game, the eyesore of last season, came through with the game-winner. The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders was the lone pass-catcher to top 50 yards against Chicago's secondary.

But just because Chicago has a championship-level defense doesn't mean it will win or cover the Redskins vs. Bears spread on Monday Night Football.

Redskins quarterback Case Keenum has passed for 601 yards and five touchdowns. He is also completing passes at a 69.1 percent clip, but the running game hasn't gotten going yet. Early-down running back Adrian Peterson can give defenses trouble and rushed for 1,000 yards last season. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has broken out with 10 catches for 187 yards and scored in both games thus far.

Washington's defense was expected to keep the team in games, but hasn't found its footing. Facing the Bears offers a chance to turn things around. Trubisky had 12 interceptions last season, so there could be opportunities for stars like Josh Norman to make a big play. The Redskins need this one too, as only four teams since 1990 that have lost their first three games have made the postseason.

