Monday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Eagles pick from expert who made his name on MNF
Nick Kostos, a.k.a. 'Mr. Monday Night,' has a bold pick for Monday Night Football
Week 7 of the NFL season ends Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) hosting the Washington Redskins (3-2) in a rematch of the season opener.
The line is Philadelphia -5, meaning Vegas expects the Eagles to win by five. It opened at -4, but growing confidence in the Eagles after their hot start, plus a key injury to Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, contributed to the spread moving.
The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 49.
In a Monday Night Football game like this where both teams are playing extremely well, you need to hear what Nick Kostos, a.k.a. "Mr. Monday Night," has to say.
Kostos is known for his bold, spot-on NFL predictions, but "Monday Night Football" is where he's made his name. He's 17-12 on Monday Night Football picks against the spread since SportsLine launched and just locked in his pick for tonight's game. And he's spotting a trend that he's jumping all over.
The Eagles enter the matchup as the only one-loss team in the NFC. Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season with 1,584 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Tight end Zach Ertz (34-405-4) has emerged as an elite target.
The Redskins, meanwhile, have bounced back from their season-opening loss to the Eagles. They've won three of four, with their only loss during that span coming to the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs. Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, Washington has the seventh-best offense in the league with 374.2 yards per game.
Kostos has studied these two teams, evaluated all the circumstances, and knows the line is way off on this one. He's confidently locked in his bold pick and he's sharing his selection over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Eagles-Redskins and which matchup will be the x-factor in this prime time showdown between two red-hot teams? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who made his name picking "Monday Night Football."
