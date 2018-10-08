'Monday Night Football' odds: Redskins vs. Saints picks, predictions from expert who's 10-0 on Washington games
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jay Gruden's Redskins
The high-powered New Orleans Saints go for their fourth straight win when they host the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football" to finish Week 5. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans struggled in its first two games, both at home, losing to Tampa Bay and almost falling to Cleveland before posting 76 total points in impressive road wins against the Falcons and Giants. Now the Saints face a defensive-minded Washington team coming off a bye. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a six-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 52 in the latest Redskins vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Redskins vs. Saints picks, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.
A respected national sportswriter, Tierney has an eerie feel for the Redskins. He's a stunning 10-0 in his past 10 spread picks involving Washington. The last time Washington played, Tierney was all over the Redskins (+3) against visiting Green Bay. The result: Washington 31, Green Bay 17 -- another easy cash. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, after analyzing Redskins vs. Saints from every angle, Tierney released a strong against-the-spread pick only over at SportsLine.
Tierney knows the Saints rolled up 923 yards the past two weeks, and now they get running back Mark Ingram back from suspension. He'll complement Alvin Kamara (six touchdowns) and make New Orleans (34.3 points per game) even harder to stop.
Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down at age 39, having accounted for 10 touchdowns and no turnovers.
But just because the Saints are clicking offensively and returning home doesn't mean they'll cover nearly a touchdown against the 2-1 Redskins.
Washington ranks second in scoring defense (14.7) and third in total defense (278.0). Alex Smith is playing as efficiently as ever, completing 69 percent of his throws with one turnover in three games. And the Redskins have covered six straight meetings, including last year's 34-31 overtime loss at New Orleans.
We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger pick is against the spread. He says there's a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.
So which side of the spread should you back in Redskins vs. Saints? And what is the critical x-factor Tierney is relying on? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the respected national sportswriter who has nailed 10 straight picks on Redskins games.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eric Reid: NFL return 'is bittersweeet'
Reid, who signed with the Panthers last month, played in his first NFL game of the season on...
-
Game to pause if Brees passes Manning
Brees is 201 yards away from the record heading into this week
-
Grades: Bengals earn 'A,' Broncos fail
Here are the Week 5 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
OBJ: I don't regret anything I said
Are the Giants coming undone at the seams? Pat Shurmur doesn't think so
-
NFL DFS: Best MNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
What was Jason Garrett thinking on punt?
Doug Pederson also made a few questionable coaching choices, while Sean McVay's gamble paid...