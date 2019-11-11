Monday Night Football odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, best predictions from expert who's 14-4 on Seattle games

The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers haven't won the NFC West since 2012 when they were coached by Jim Harbaugh and reached Super Bowl XLVII. The Niners can take a major step towards this year's division title with a win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Kyle Shanahan is a top NFL Coach of the Year candidate now that the 49ers are the NFL's only unbeaten after just a 4-12 record in 2018. However, they would be just one game up in the loss column in the NFC West over Seattle should the Seahawks pull the upset on Monday. The home team has covered five of the past seven in the series. San Francisco is a six-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds after the spread opened at 6.5, while the over-under is 47. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks of your own, listen to the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's top Seahawks expert, Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Seahawks better. In fact, he is a stunning 14-4 in his last 18 against the spread NFL picks involving Seattle.

Nagel knows that the 49ers are on extra rest after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 9. The mini-bye should allow the team to get back three injured starters on Monday Night Football. They are Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who has been out with a broken fibula, right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee). They have combined to miss 14 games.

No coach in the NFL considers his fullback more important to his offense than San Francisco's Shanahan. Juszczyk is crucial to the team's running game and also is a very capable receiver out of the backfield. While the 49ers haven't lost without those three players in the lineup, the rushing attack hasn't been as effective without them. San Francisco is a Monday Night Football staple, too, and has covered 27 of its past 34 appearances.

But just because San Francisco is nearly a touchdown favorite on Monday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread.

Seattle is unbeaten on the road this season, winning in Pittsburgh, Arizona, Cleveland and Atlanta. Overall, the Seahawks have covered eight of their past 10 road games. Quarterback Russell Wilson is an NFL MVP favorite, as he led the league in quarterback rating (118.2), touchdown passes (22) and in fewest interceptions (one) entering Week 10.

Wilson will add a new receiving weapon on Monday, as former Pro Bowl wideout Josh Gordon is expected to make his Seattle debut after being plucked off waivers from the Patriots. In the Pete Carroll/Wilson era, the Seahawks rarely lose prime-time games and they have covered nine of their previous 14 games on Monday. They won their lone prime-time game so far this year, 30-29 at home over the Los Angeles Rams.

