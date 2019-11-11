Monday Night Football odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 14-4 on Seattle games

The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in a huge NFC West showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in the final game of the Week 10 NFL schedule. The 49ers are 8-0 for the first time since they started 10-0 in 1990. Should they win on Monday Night Football, the Niners will have a strong grip on the NFC West with a three-game lead in the loss column over the Seahawks and an early head-to-head tiebreaker. A Seattle win makes it a true race, and the home team has covered five of the past seven in the series. San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points is 47.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from Seattle specialist Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows the 49ers have been one of the best Monday Night Football teams in league history and covered 27 of their past 34 on MNF. They were dominant in a Week 5 Monday night game at home, routing the Cleveland Browns, 31-3, with the stellar San Francisco defense allowing just 180 yards and forcing four turnovers. The Niners' defense ranks No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed (12.8 per game) and No. 1 against the pass (138.1 yards per game).

In addition, San Francisco is on extra rest for this game since it played on Thursday in Week 9, winning 28-25 at Arizona. Jimmy Garoppolo had his best game as a 49er, throwing for 317 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. In fact, no San Francisco quarterback had those numbers since Jeff Garcia in 2000.

But just because San Francisco is nearly a touchdown favorite on Monday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread.

Seattle is unbeaten on the road this season, winning in Pittsburgh, Arizona, Cleveland and Atlanta. Overall, the Seahawks have covered eight of their past 10 road games. Quarterback Russell Wilson is an NFL MVP favorite, as he led the league in quarterback rating (118.2), touchdown passes (22) and in fewest interceptions (one) entering Week 10.

Wilson will add a new receiving weapon on Monday, as former Pro Bowl wideout Josh Gordon is expected to make his Seattle debut after being plucked off waivers from the Patriots. In the Pete Carroll/Wilson era, the Seahawks rarely lose prime-time games and they have covered nine of their previous 14 games on Monday. They won their lone prime-time game so far this year, 30-29 at home over the Los Angeles Rams.

