Monday Night Football odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, predictions from top expert who's 14-4 on Seattle games

For the first time in NFL history, the San Francisco 49ers are the league's last remaining undefeated team at least eight games into a season. They have a tough challenge to remain that way on Monday Night Football, however, as they host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks in a crucial NFC West game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Seattle would be at least tied for first in every other division except the NFC South and AFC East. A Seahawks' win on Monday puts the NFC West title in play, with Seattle hosting San Francisco in Week 17, while a 49ers win all but locks up the division title. The Niners haven't won the West since 2012 when Jim Harbaugh was still their head coach. San Francisco is a six-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 47.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from SportsLine's top Seahawks expert, Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Seahawks better. In fact, he is a stunning 14-4 in his last 18 against the spread NFL picks involving Seattle. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he's studied Seahawks vs. 49ers from every possible angle and is sharing his strong spread pick only over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off the best game of his NFL career, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 28-25 win at the Arizona Cardinals. Jimmy G was the first San Francisco quarterback with those numbers since Jeff Garcia in 2000. Garoppolo got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but appears energized since the Niners made a trade for Denver Broncos top receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

During San Francisco's eight-game winning streak, the 49ers are outscoring teams by 16.6 points per game. The Niners' defense has been perhaps only surpassed by New England's, as San Francisco ranks No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 1 against the pass. The 49ers have covered the spread in their past five home games against teams with a winning road record like Seattle.

But just because San Francisco is nearly a touchdown favorite on Monday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread.

Seattle is unbeaten on the road this season, winning in Pittsburgh, Arizona, Cleveland and Atlanta. Overall, the Seahawks have covered eight of their past 10 road games. Quarterback Russell Wilson is an NFL MVP favorite, as he led the league in quarterback rating (118.2), touchdown passes (22) and in fewest interceptions (one) entering Week 10.

Wilson will add a new receiving weapon on Monday, as former Pro Bowl wideout Josh Gordon is expected to make his Seattle debut after being plucked off waivers from the Patriots. In the Pete Carroll/Wilson era, the Seahawks rarely lose prime-time games and they have covered nine of their previous 14 games on Monday. They won their lone prime-time game so far this year, 30-29 at home over the Los Angeles Rams.

