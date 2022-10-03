A matchup between NFC West division rivals is set for Monday Night Football in Week 4 when the San Francisco 49ers face the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Former colleagues lead the two teams, with Kyle Shanahan at the helm for the 49ers and Sean McVay leading the Rams. Los Angeles is 2-1 this season after a win over the Arizona Cardinals, with San Francisco arriving at 1-2 following a one-point loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds. Before making any Rams vs. 49ers picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 42.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -125, Rams +105

LAR: Rams are 11-13 against the spread in their last 24 games

SF: 49ers are 13-10 against the spread in their last 23 games

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have a Super Bowl-caliber offense, headlined by the established connection between Matthew Stafford and arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Cooper Kupp. This season, the Rams have been keyed by their defense, headlined by opportunism. Los Angeles has seven takeaways this season, a top-five mark, and the Rams are creating turnovers on 24.1% of defensive possessions. The Rams are also well-equipped to hold up against San Francisco's rushing attack, as Los Angeles is giving up 93.7 rushing yards per game.

The 49ers are yielding only 3.8 yards per carry, a top-10 figure, and San Francisco is above-average in the red zone, giving up only four touchdowns on eight trips inside the 20-yard line. That includes a Week 3 showing in which the 49ers held the Cardinals without a touchdown, and the Rams have the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald, to anchor the unit in the middle of the defensive line. Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner with the second-most sacks by a defensive tackle in NFL history.

Why the 49ers can cover

Keyed by Nick Bosa, the 49ers came flying out of the gate in 2022 with elite defensive play. San Francisco leads the NFL in first downs allowed (43), passing yards allowed (148.3 per game), passing touchdowns allowed (two), and yards per drive allowed (20.0), with other top-flight metrics across the board. The 49ers are giving up only 12.3 points per game, No. 3, which includes 0.91 points allowed per drive and a scoring percentage allowed of 14.7%. San Francisco is also No. 2 in total defense, yielding 227 total yards per game, and no team has better marks in yards per play allowed (3.9) and opponent punt rate (61%) than the 49ers.

The 49ers are also excellent against the run, giving up 2.8 yards per carry and 78.7 yards per game, and Bosa is setting the pace of the league with 11 quarterback hits in three weeks. Bosa, a two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, is also in the top three in sacks (four) and pressures (14) with league-leading marks in both quarterback hits (43) and tackles for loss (25) since the start of the 2021 season.

