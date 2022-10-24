The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will wrap up the Week 7 NFL schedule with a matchup on Monday Night Football. The Bears are 2-4 overall and 0-3 on the road this season, with Chicago also entering on a three-game losing streak. The Patriots are 3-3 overall and 1-1 at home, with New England winning back-to-back games. New England is also 5-0 in the last five meetings against Chicago, though the teams have not met since 2018.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as the 8.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40 in the latest Bears vs. Patriots odds. Before making any Patriots vs. Bears picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's resident Bears expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 41-28-3 on his NFL picks involving the Bears, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Patriots vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -8.5

Bears vs. Patriots over/under: 40 points

Bears vs. Patriots money line: Patriots -385, Bears +300

Chicago: Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread in 2022

New England: Patriots are 3-2-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears are allowing only 19.7 points per game in 2022 and Chicago's passing defense is elite. Opponents are averaging only 178.7 passing yards per game against the Bears, No. 3 in the NFL, and Chicago has allowed only four passing touchdowns, second-fewest in the league. New England also has offensive shortcomings that can be exploited.

The Patriots have committed 11 turnovers in six games, one of the five worst marks in the league, and New England is giving the ball away on 16.9% of offensive possessions. New England is No. 22 in first downs and below average in passing offense. The Patriots also rank No. 29 in red zone efficiency at 45.0%, which limits New England's upside in generating points.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots are No. 7 in scoring defense this season, giving up only 18.8 points per game, and are yielding only 337.8 total yards per game. Bill Belichick's team ranks No. 3 with 12 turnovers created, and the Patriots are in the top five in first downs allowed.

Against the pass, New England is in the top eight in net yards allowed per attempt and has allowed only two rushing touchdowns. Three-time Pro Bowl selection Matt Judon is a terror to the opposition, ranking No. 2 with six sacks, and he has 12 quarterback hits this season. White Chicago averaging only 15.5 points per game with league-worst marks in completions, completion percentage, passing yards and sack rate allowed, the Patriots are in a favorable overall position.

