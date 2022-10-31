The high-flying Cincinnati Bengals will visit FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the punishing ground attack of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals (4-3) have won four of their past five games, while the run-centric Browns (2-5) enter NFL Week 8 on a four-game losing streak. Burrow threw for an NFL-best 481 yards last week in a 35-17 victory against the Falcons, and Cincinnati is trying to move into a tie for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens moved to the top of the division at 5-3 with their Thursday night victory against the Buccaneers. Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be unavailable for the Bengals.

Kickoff in Cleveland is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as the 3-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of the Browns. He is 11-4 on his past 15 picks involving Cleveland, returning $670 for $100 bettors.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Bengals:

Browns vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -3

Browns vs. Bengals over/under: 45

Browns vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -165, Cleveland +140

CIN: Three of their four victories were by at least 12 points

CLE: Four of their five losses were by three points or fewer

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals are 13-2 against the spread in their past 15 games, including the postseason, and are 12-3 against the number in their past 15 against the Browns. Cleveland has covered the spread just four times in its past 17 AFC North matchups. Burrow will be missing top target Ja'Marr Chase, who could miss six weeks with a hip injury, but Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins also are big-play threats. Both have 455 receiving yards, average more than 14.5 per catch, and have five touchdowns combined.

Cincinnati should be able to exploit a Cleveland defense that is allowing almost 27 points per game (29th in NFL). The Browns are 14th against the pass (210 yards per game) and 24th against the run (136), so running back Joe Mixon could see more work. He has 405 rushing yards and 27 catches for 182 yards. The Bengals' defense allows fewer than 19 points per game (seventh in NFL) and is in the top 10 in total yards (321 yards per game) and passing yards (202). Burrow is 24-13 ATS in his career, and Cincinnati is 10-1 ATS in its past 11 conference games and 8-1 ATS in its past nine road games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has won seven of the past eight meetings and dominated in a 41-16 victory in Week 9 last season. Nick Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher with 740 yards this season, had 137 on just 14 carries. Burrow was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. The Bengals' QB sat out a 21-16 loss in Week 18 and has never beaten the Browns (0-3). Chubb averages 5.9 yards per carry and has scored eight touchdowns for a Browns offense that averages 163 rushing yards per game (fourth in NFL). The Bengals rank 18th against the run (119 yards per game).

The underdog is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings, and underdogs have been rolling in the NFL this season. They are 61-44-2 (58%) through seven weeks, and the Bengals have lost an NFL-record 12 consecutive primetime road games. The Browns are 10-7 ATS as an underdog under coach Kevin Stefanski, who will have his team fired up for the huge home game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Browns vs. Bengals picks

Hunt has scrutinized Browns vs. Bengals matchup and revealed his pick. He is leaning Over the point total and also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

