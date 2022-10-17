AFC West rivals will square off on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos (2-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) collide. Denver heads into Monday's matchup on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won two straight matchups. The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season, while the Broncos are 1-4.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds.

Chargers vs. Broncos spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Chargers vs. Broncos over/under: 45.5 points

Chargers vs. Broncos money line: Los Angeles -220, Denver +180

DEN: Under is 5-0 in the Broncos' last 5 Monday games

LAC: Chargers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games versus AFC West opponents

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has an explosive offense that can put up points in a hurry. The Chargers rank fifth in total offense (390.4) and second in passing yards per game (291.2). They've scored 30-plus and gained 400-plus yards in back-to-back contests.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is an outstanding passer who can make any throw on the field. The Oregon product has strong field vision with the athleticism to extend plays. Herbert is third in passing yards (1,478), tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (10), tied for fourth in interceptions (two), and ranks seventh in QBR (65). He's tossed two or more touchdown passes in three of his five games played.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver trots out a physical and talented defensive unit. Through five weeks, Denver ranks third in yards allowed (289) and first in passing yards allowed (176.6). Linebacker Bradley Chubb can get after the quarterback. Chubb has long arms which help him win one-on-one matchups.

The 2020 Pro Bowl selection can win pass-rush reps with power and speed. Chubb is tied for fifth in the league in sacks (5.5) with 17 total stops. In his last outing, he logged seven total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Patrick Surtain II is playing like a top cornerback in the league. Surtain is talented in man and zone coverage with the length to get physical with receivers (6-foot-2, 202 pounds). The Alabama product has 22 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

How to make Chargers vs. Broncos picks

