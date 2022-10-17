The Denver Broncos (2-3) will travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football. These teams split their meetings during the 2021 campaign. Denver won the first contest 28-13 before Los Angeles bounced back. In January 2022, the Chargers outmatched the Broncos, 34-13. The Over has hit in the last three Chargers games, while Denver has failed to cover two straight.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds. Before you make any Broncos vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Chargers expert, R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 17-6 run on his NFL picks involving the Chargers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Chargers vs. Broncos spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Chargers vs. Broncos over/under: 45.5 points

Chargers vs. Broncos money line: Los Angeles -220, Denver +180

DEN: Under is 5-0 in the Broncos' last 5 Monday games

LAC: Chargers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games versus AFC West opponents

Why the Chargers can cover

Running back Austin Ekeler is a dual-threat weapon in the backfield for Los Angeles. Ekeler is a quick and determined ball-carrier who is able to make defenders miss. The West Colorado product has also become a reliable outlet in the passing game. Ekeler owns the route-running knowledge and sure hands to get open against linebackers and safeties. He has 61 carries for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Ekeler has also reeled in 31 receptions with 214 yards and another two touchdowns.

Receiver Mike Williams has proven he can play above the rim and win contested catches with regularity. Williams has superb height (6-foot-4) to soar over defenders and pluck the football out of the air. The Clemson product can stretch the field and has the trust of his quarterback. Williams leads the team in receiving yards (392) with 28 catches and two touchdowns. In the win over the Cleveland Browns, he snagged 10 receptions for 134 yards.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver owns a talented receiver corp. Courtland Sutton has proven to be a go-to target in the passing game. He is a polished route-runner with the tools needed to thrive as a No. 1 weapon. Sutton is strong to win against press off the line with big-play ability. The SMU product is 13th in the league in receptions (29) and sixth in receiving yards (417). He's also first on the team with 83.4 receiving yards per game.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy showcases precise route-running and body control. Jeudy can manipulate defenders and create space due to his awareness of leverage and his position on the field. The 2020 first-round pick also has the speed to run away from defenders. Jeudy has 14 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he's sixth in the league in yards per reception (16.9).

