Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in an AFC West contest on Monday Night Football. This matchup should be exciting with two explosive offenses. Kansas City is fifth in the league in total yards per game (384.8). Meanwhile, Las Vegas is 13th with 356.3 yards per game. Kansas City leads the AFC West, while Las Vegas enters this matchup in the cellar.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kansas City is the 7-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds set by Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 51.5. Before finalizing any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Larry Harstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. He's also a sizzling 24-10 on his last 34 spread picks involving the Chiefs. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Raiders and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 51.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -355, Las Vegas +278

LV: Under is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six games following an ATS win

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Why the Chiefs can cover

They're better known for their offense, but the Chiefs also own a stout run defense that doesn't allow teams to establish a ground game. This unit is first in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (65.8). Chris Jones is an anchor in the middle of the defensive line. Jones has elite strength at the point of attack with great block-shedding ability. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has seven tackles, four TFLs, and two sacks.

Linebacker Nick Bolton plays a key role in this defense. Bolton is a forceful and physical defender with terrific instincts. The Missouri product purses ball carriers with leverage and patience. He's leading the team in total tackles (37) with three TFLs and two sacks. He's recorded at least nine tackles in each game thus far.

Why the Raiders can cover

Receiver Davante Adams is the No. 1 option in the offense. Adams is a savvy route technician with sticky hands. The five-time Pro Bowl selection knows how to create separation with ease and win at every level. He's tied for ninth in the league in catches (26), 15th in receiving yards (290), and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3). In his last game, Adams reeled in nine passes for 101 yards.

Tight end Darren Waller hasn't had the start most anticipated but he's still a dynamic weapon. Waller owns an amazing size/speed combination (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) with legitimate hands and body control. The 2020 Pro Bowler uses his long arm to snag the ball over defenders and be a nice red-zone target. Waller currently has 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Chiefs vs. Raiders picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and he's leaning Over on the point total.

