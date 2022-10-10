An AFC West showdown kicks off on Monday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Las Vegas finally secured its first victory last week, knocking off the Denver Broncos 32-23. The Chiefs went on the road and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31. Kansas City swept the season series against Las Vegas last season, outscoring the Raiders a combined 89-23.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds. Before making any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Larry Harstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. He's also a sizzling 24-10 on his last 34 spread picks involving the Chiefs. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Raiders and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 51.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -345, Las Vegas +270

LV: Under is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six games following an ATS win

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Chiefs vs. Raiders picks:

Why the Chiefs can cover

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have this offense ready to roll. Those two have built tremendous rapport and trust. Kansas City's offense is currently fifth in the league in total yards per game (384.8), seventh in passing yards per game (267.8) and second in scoring (32.3).

Mahomes is an athletic and confident signal-caller for Kansas City. The four-time Pro Bowl selection owns a cannon of an arm with superb accuracy. The 27-year-old can consistently make plays outside the pocket with an uncanny ability to improvise. Mahomes is sixth in the league in passing yards (1,106), tied for first in passing touchdowns (11), and first in QBR (82.3).

Why the Raiders can cover

Quarterback Derek Carr is a polished and well-rounded passer under center for Las Vegas. Carr has been a high character and smart leader for the locker room. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has the ability to make deep throws with a nice touch on mid-range passes. The Fresno State product is ninth in the league in passing yards (1,038) with six passing touchdowns. In Week 3, he went 26 of 44 for 303 yards with two passing touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs has been an explosive and dangerous back for the Raiders. Jacobs brings a special dynamic to the backfield with a combination of power and finesse. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection never settles and will fight his way to gain positive yards. The Alabama product is seventh in the league in carries (70) and fifth in rushing yards (336) with two rushing touchdowns. In his last outing, Jacobs finished 28 carries for 144 yards and two scores.

How to make Chiefs vs. Raiders picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and he's leaning Over on the point total.

