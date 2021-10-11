The Baltimore Ravens will try to keep pace in the AFC North when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens (3-1) entered Week 5 tied with the Browns and Bengals at the top of the AFC North division, and they handed Denver its first loss of the season last Sunday. Baltimore held the Broncos to one touchdown and under 150 passing yards in the 23-7 road victory. The Colts (1-3) got a convincing victory of their own, beating the Dolphins 27-17 last Sunday in Miami behind a balanced offense and stifling defense.

Colts vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -7

Colts vs. Ravens over-under: 46 points

Colts vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -350, Indianapolis +280

IND: Indianapolis is 10-7-2 ATS on the road since 2019

BAL: Baltimore is 13-7 ATS with equal rest since 2019



Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games and played its best game of the season last week. The defense had five sacks, allowed 148 passing yards and had an interception. Baltimore's pass rush led by Calais Campbell should be able to pressure Carson Wentz, who has been sacked 10 times. The Colts did a lot of their damage on the ground last week, but Baltimore allows less than 86 rushing yards per game (seventh in NFL) and its linebacking corps led by Patrick Queen is relentless.

The Ravens are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games, and Lamar Jackson has been throwing downfield more often. Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins are both averaging more than 16 yards per catch. Jackson has 1,077 passing yards and 279 rushing and has accounted for six TDs. Brown has a team-high 19 catches and three scores, while tight end Mark Andrews has 18 receptions. The Ravens rank third in the league in rushing at 164.5 yards per game.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis is 10-2 against the spread in the last 12 meetings, and Wentz is coming in off a strong performance. He threw for 228 yards with two TDs and zero interceptions, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score. Wentz has thrown for 920 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, and receiver Michael Pittman has been his favorite target, catching 23 balls. Zach Pascal has been the possession receiver, scoring three times on his 15 receptions.

The Colts hold a 10-6 edge over Baltimore in the all-time series, including playoffs, and the defense should be fired up after last week. Miami had 203 total yards, and the Colts had three sacks and recovered two fumbles. A front featuring DeForest Buckner (one sack) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (1.5) is formidable. The unit should pressure Jackson, who has been sacked 11 times. The Ravens QB also has thrown three interceptions, and Indianapolis has eight takeaways.

