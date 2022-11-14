The Philadelphia Eagles are unbeaten, but they'll try to keep winning when they host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10. The Eagles moved to 8-0 with last Sunday's 29-17 victory against the Texans, but the NFC East is surprisingly competitive, with the New York Giants at 7-2 and the Dallas Cowboys at 6-3. The Commanders (4-5) sit at the bottom of the division, but they battled to the end in a 20-17 loss to the Vikings last Sunday. Minnesota, which is running away with the NFC North, needed a field goal with 12 seconds left to clinch it. These teams met in Week 3, when the Eagles took a 24-0 lead into halftime and eased to a 24-8 victory at FedEx Field. Philadelphia has won three straight against its NFC East rival and has prevailed in nine of the past 11 meetings.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an 11-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Commanders picks or NFL bets, make sure you check out the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Washington expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he was 427-344 all-time on NFL picks (a $3,764 profit for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has keen insights on Washington's strengths and weaknesses and is an amazing 21-7-1 on his last 29 picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,311. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has taken a close look at Commanders vs. Eagles and just revealed his expert picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -11

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Washington +400, Philadelphia -550

WAS: Commanders are 4-2-0 against the spread in division games under Ron Rivera (since 2020)

PHI: Eagles are 6-0-1 against the spread as home favorites under Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has 18 takeaways, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson leading the NFL with five interceptions. The Eagles have turned it over just three times, with quarterback Jalen Hurts protecting the ball for the NFL's third-best offense. The third-year pro has accounted for 18 touchdowns, throwing for 2,042 yards and rushing for 326. He is completing more than 68 percent of his passes and has thrown just two interceptions.

The Eagles are 5-3 against the spread, 4-0 ATS at home, and 7-3-1 ATS in the past 11 meetings with Washington. Hurts has plenty of talent surrounding him, which is why Philly is second in the league in scoring (28.1 points per game). The Commanders score fewer than 18 points per contest (26th). Running back Miles Sanders has 656 rushing yards (seventh in NFL), and wideout A.J. Brown has 718 receiving yards (sixth). The Eagles defense also is third-best in allowing 299 total yards, and opponents score fewer than 17 points, fourth-fewest in the league. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 8-2-1 against the spread in his past 11 starts. The Commanders have led at halftime in five straight games and led the now 8-1 Vikings until midway through the third quarter. Heinicke has five TD passes in three starts, and has several dangerous weapons around him. Receiver Terry McLaurin is 11th in the NFL with 609 yards and averages 16 per reception, and Curtis Samuel has 45 catches, which ranks 13th in the league. They have combined for five TDs.

The underdog is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five meetings, and the Commanders are 3-0-1 in their past five games. They could find success on the ground, as the Eagles rank 20th in rushing defense (121.4 yards per game). Washington rushed for 137 yards against Minnesota, and rookie Brian Robinson (219 yards in five games) and Antonio Gibson can exploit holes. Gibson has 567 total yards, and Samuel also gets in on the run game, rushing 18 times for 122 yards (6.8 per carry). On defense, tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have combined for 10 sacks.

