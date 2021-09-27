The Dallas Cowboys hope facing a big NFC East rival on a national stage brings out their best when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (1-1) have the home edge, and that has been critical in this series, with the host team winning and covering the spread in five straight games. Dallas won the most recent matchup, 37-17, last December with Andy Dalton at the helm, but Dak Prescott is back from a severe ankle injury. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has given a jolt to Philadelphia (1-1), which looked to be in rebuilding mode but thinks it has a chance in the wide-open NFC East.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points is 51.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Hunt has been locked in on the tendencies of both of these teams.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -3.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over-under: 51.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -200, Eagles +170

PHI: Philadelphia is 21-18 against the spread as an underdog since 2016

DAL: Dallas is 18-12 ATS in division games since 2016



Why the Cowboys can cover

Prescott threw for 405 yards in a 31-29 opening loss to Tampa Bay, but the run game led the way with 198 yards in a 20-17 Week 2 win against the Chargers. Prescott has big-play ability, and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are both explosive. They combined for 176 yards on seven catches in the Week 16 win last season as the Cowboys amassed 513 yards and had five pass plays over 50. The receivers have 31 catches for 346 yards and three TDs between them this season.

Tight end Dalton Schultz had nine catches in two meetings against the Eagles last season, while running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 166 total yards. Elliott and Tony Pollard have played big roles this season, combining for 319 total yards. They face a Philly defense that ranks 19th against the run (120.5 yards per game). Dallas' defense has struggled against the pass, but ranks eighth against the run (73.5 yards) and leads the NFL in takeaways (six). If the Cowboys can contain Hurts and make him throw, Trevon Diggs (two interceptions) could make him pay.

Why the Eagles can cover

It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Philadelphia, but Jalen Hurts had different ideas. The second-year quarterback and rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, the Heisman winner and 10th overall pick in April, make the offense dangerous. Hurts has completed more than 67 percent of his throws with three TDs and no interceptions and leads the team with 144 rushing yards. Philly has the league's No. 2 running game (162 yards per game), with Miles Sanders adding 129 and averaging 4.6 per carry. The third-year running back also has 43 receiving yards.



The Eagles should be able to exploit the Cowboys' 31st-ranked pass defense, with Smith (87 yards), Quez Watkins (140 yards) and Jalen Reagor (eight catches) all capable of finding open space. Prescott has been susceptible to pressure, getting sacked 13 times and throwing six interceptions in his past seven starts, and Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett combine for 18 sacks in 2002, while Javon Hargrave has two this season.

How to make Eagles vs. Cowboys picks

For Monday Night Football, Hunt is leaning over on the point total.

So who wins Eagles vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread you should be all over, all from the expert who has been locked in on the tendencies of both teams, and find out.