Teams looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 will clash when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the later start of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Vikings opened the season with a dominant 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Eagles built a big lead and held off a furious rally by the Detroit Lions 38-35 last Sunday. Minnesota finished second in the NFC North with an 8-9 record in 2021, five games behind Green Bay. Philadelphia was second in the NFC East at 9-8, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Eagles vs. Vikings spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. Vikings over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota +115, Philadelphia -135

MIN: Vikings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five September games

PHI: Eagles are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games as home favorites

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a strong game in the win over the Lions. Hurts completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3%) for 243 yards and an 80.6 rating. He also carried 17 times for 90 yards (5.3 average) and one score. He converted six first downs in the game. In two-plus seasons, Hurts has completed 58.8% of his passes and thrown for 4,448 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions for an 84.5 average.

Also powering the Eagles' offense was running back Miles Sanders, who carried 13 times for 96 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. He also registered two big plays of 20 yards or more and converted four first downs. Sanders has been a big part of the Philadelphia offense the past four seasons, piling up 2,535 yards rushing on 493 attempts (5.1 average) and 10 touchdowns, including a career-high six in 2020. He also has 106 receptions for 873 yards (8.2 average) and three scores.

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been the model for consistency for Minnesota. Against the Packers last week, he completed 23 of 32 yards (71.9%) for 277 yards and two touchdowns for a 118.9 rating. Now in his fifth year with the Vikings, Cousins has completed 66.9 percent of his career passes for 32,870 yards and 225 touchdowns against 91 interceptions. In nine career games against the Eagles, Cousins is averaging 306.2 yards per game passing and has thrown 21 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson lit up the Green Bay defense with nine receptions for 184 yards (20.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had five plays of 20 or more yards and converted seven first downs. Jefferson is in his third year in the league and already has 205 receptions for 3,200 yards (15.6 average) and 19 touchdowns. This will be the first time he faces the Eagles.

