The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will meet in a key NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (1-1), who won the division a year ago with a 12-5 mark, will make their road debut after playing well away from home in 2021, going 7-2. The Giants (2-0), who were fourth in the division at 4-13, were 3-5 at home a year ago. Dallas has dominated New York of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a 1-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's R.J. White.

Over the past seven years, White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 329-250-21 (56.8%) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 445-378-24 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players.

In addition, White is 30-18 on his last 48 against-the-spread picks involving the Giants. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Cowboys and locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: New York Giants -1

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 39.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -105, New York Giants -115

DAL: Cowboys are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

NYG: Under is 11-1 in the Giants' last 12 games following an ATS win

Why the Giants can cover

New York quarterback Daniel Jones is a major reason why the Giants are still unbeaten. Jones had a touchdown pass and zero interceptions for an 87.4 rating last week in the 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He is 4-0 with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 94.4 rating in his past four games at home. Jones had two touchdowns and an interception for a 106.9 rating in his last home start against the Cowboys on Jan. 3, 2021.

Also leading the Giants' offense is running back Saquon Barkley. He had 88 yards from scrimmage, including 72 rushing, in Week 2 and will look for his seventh game in a row on Monday Night Football with 50 or more yards from scrimmage. Barkley has 567 scrimmage yards (94.5 per game) and a rushing touchdown in six career games against Dallas. He has 870 scrimmage yards (108.8 per game) and three rushing touchdowns in eight career home games against NFC East opponents.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Despite not having quarterback Dak Prescott due to injury, Cooper Rush has stepped in and Dallas' offense has not missed a beat. Rush passed for 235 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He became the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lead a game-winning drive in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime in his first two career starts. Rush can become the fourth undrafted quarterback since 2000 to win his first three career starts.

Boosting the Cowboys' offense is running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has nine touchdowns, including eight rushing, in 10 career games against the Giants and is looking for his fifth game in a row against New York with a rushing TD. He has 633 scrimmage yards and five rushing touchdowns in six career games on Monday Night Football. Since 2016, Elliott leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (9,728), rushing yards (7,491) and games with 100 or more rushing yards (30).

