A pair of top-10 offenses will collide on Monday Night Football when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown. The Raiders (3-0), who are first in the NFL at 471 yards per game, are averaging 379.7 passing yards per contest and have a league-best 51 offensive plays of 10 or more yards. The Chargers (2-1), who are ninth in the league at 394.7 yards per game, have converted 54.8 percent of third downs, the second-highest rate in the league behind Kansas City's 55.2. Los Angeles has also allowed just five sacks on 131 pass plays (3.8 percent), the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5.

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -3

Raiders vs. Chargers over-under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Las Vegas +145, Los Angeles -170

LV: Raiders are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Monday games

LAC: Chargers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against AFC West opponents



Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has been red-hot, with 300 or more passing yards in three of his last four games. He has fared well against Las Vegas, with 640 yards passing, five touchdowns, and a 112.4 rating in two games. In three games this season, he has completed 88-of-126 passes for 956 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 97.8.

His favorite receiver has been Mike Williams, who leads the team with 22 receptions for 295 yards (13.4 average) and four touchdowns. He had five touchdowns all of last year. Williams has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 16 first downs.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has a potent trio at running back with Peyton Barber, Josh Jacobs (questionable, ankle) and Kenyan Drake. Barber led the team with 142 yards from scrimmage, including a career-high 111 rushing yards and a touchdown, in last week's win over Miami. For the season, he has carried 36 times for 143 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown. He has converted nine first downs. In 81 career games spanning parts of six seasons, he has carried 681 times for 2,388 yards (3.5 average) and 20 touchdowns.

In his last game against the Chargers, Jacobs rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and had 114 yards from scrimmage. He has two rushing touchdowns in three career games on Monday Night Football. Drake is looking for his sixth consecutive game with 50 or more yards from scrimmage. He has had 150 or more yards from scrimmage in two of his past three games on Monday night.

