The San Francisco 49ers will try to end their woes at home when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The 49ers (3-5) are on an eight-game losing streak at home. However, their last win at Levi's Stadium came against the Rams in Week 6 of last season. This season, San Francisco has lost to Green Bay, Seattle, Indianapolis and Arizona at home. Meanwhile, the Rams (7-2) are looking to go 5-0 on the road this season.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 50.5. Before you make any 49ers vs. Rams picks of your own, you need to see what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White is an amazing 37-19-1 on his last 57 against-the-spread picks involving the Rams, returning $1,576 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Rams vs. 49ers and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Rams:

Rams vs. 49ers spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Rams vs. 49ers Over-Under: 50.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles -190, San Francisco +160

LAR: QB Matthew Stafford leads the league in passing yards (2,771)

SF: WR Deebo Samuel ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (882)

Why the Rams can cover

Cooper Kupp is having the best season of any receiver in the league. The 28-year-old from Eastern Washington leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (113.2), receptions (74) and receiving touchdowns (10) entering Week 10. Last week, he had 11 catches against the Titans, which tied a career-high.

In addition, Los Angeles has been excellent on the road this season. The Rams have won all four games away from SoFi Stadium, including victories at Indianapolis and Seattle. They are one of just three teams, Arizona and New England being the other two, that were undefeated on the road entering the week.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has dominated the series against the Rams recently. The 49ers have won the past four meetings between the teams and the past two in Santa Clara. San Francisco's average margin of victory in those games is 6.8 points.

In addition, the 49ers face Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is coming off his worst game of the season. In the Sunday night loss to the Titans, Stafford was sacked a season-high five times. He also had his first multi-interception game of the season and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt, his fewest in a game this season.

How to make Rams vs. 49ers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins 49ers vs. Rams on Monday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Rams spread you should jump on, all from the top NFL expert who is 37-19 on against-the-spread picks involving the Rams, and find out.