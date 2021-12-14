The Arizona Cardinals will battle the Los Angles Rams for the second time this year on Monday Night Football. The NFC West leaders topped Los Angeles by 17 points at SoFi Stadium and could extend their winning streak to three games in round two. The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 13 by thrashing the Jacksonville Jaguars, building confidence in their passing attack without Robert Woods. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee are out due to COVID-19.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals are favored by three points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51. Before you finalize any Cardinals vs. Rams picks or NFL Week 14 predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Rams expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Cardinals:

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -3

Rams vs. Cardinals over-under: 51 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Arizona -160, Los Angeles +140

LAR: Rams are 6-3 against the spread as a road underdog since 2018

ARI: Cardinals are 4-10 ATS as a home favorite since 2018



Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread this season, and Murray has a strong stable of receiving options. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has eight touchdowns in nine games, also came back last week, and Christian Kirk and A.J. Green have combined for 1,184 receiving yards and seven TDs. Tight end Zach Ertz has 279 yards in six games.

The favorite is 8-1-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings, and Arizona's defense can get after Stafford, who threw five interceptions during the three-game skid. Arizona has 32 sacks, tied with several teams for fourth in the league, with Markus Golden and Chandler Jones combining for 18.5. The unit allows 18.7 points per game (fourth in NFL) and has forced 23 turnovers (fifth).

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams are a respectable 4-2 at home and on the road, and history is on their side in this matchup. While they didn't compete in their first meeting with the Cardinals this campaign, they've won five straight at the Cardinals' home. Arizona has shown weakness at State Farm Field and suffered its only two losses of the season there.

Los Angeles has scored at least 28 points in two straight games. Wide receivers Odell Beckham, Van Jefferson, and Cooper Kupp caught touchdowns last week, so Los Angeles could be in for a resurgent performance. It ranked third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns through Week 13. No team has tallied more passing yards against Arizona in a single game than Los Angeles, so the Cardinals will have to be on their toes.

