Two .500 teams fighting for their playoff lives will collide when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The Saints (7-7) entered the week tied with Minnesota for the third and final wild card spot in the NFC, but lose the tiebreaker to the Vikings based on winning percentage in conference games. The Dolphins, also 7-7, entered the week one game behind the three teams that presently own the wild card berths in the AFC.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a three-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over-Under for total points scored is 37. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Saints picks, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst and New Orleans expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. This season he has been on fire. Hartstein is 61-32 with his last 93 NFL picks, for a winning percentage of 65.6 and a profit of $2,460.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Saints, posting a 39-24 record (+1229) on his last 63 against the spread picks involving New Orleans. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Saints vs. Dolphins and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see Hartstein's MNF pick at SportsLine. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Dolphins vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Dolphins spread: New Orleans -3

Saints vs. Dolphins over-under: 37 points

Saints vs. Dolphins money line: New Orleans -170, Miami +145

NO: Defense allows 96.6 rushing yards per game, fifth best in the NFL

MIA: QB Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in completion percentage (69.9)



Why the Saints can cover

The defense is riding high after playing its best game of the season. Last week against the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, New Orleans did not allow a point, recording four sacks and forcing two turnovers in a 9-0 victory. The shutout was the first time that quarterback Tom Brady had been blanked in 181 career home starts (both regular season and postseason).

In addition, New Orleans faces a Miami offense that has struggled at times this season. The Dolphins average 20.4 points and 314.7 yards a game. Both rank 23rd in the league.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have allowed just 13.2 points per game over the last six games, which ranks third in the NFL over that time behind only New England (10.5) and Kansas City (12.7). In four of the six games, Miami allowed 10 points or fewer.

In addition, the Dolphins face a New Orleans team that has struggled offensively over the last seven weeks. Since losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, the Saints are 2-5 and averaging just 19.6 points per game. By comparison, they averaged 25.1 points prior to Winston's injury.

How to make Saints vs. Dolphins picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Dolphins vs. Saints from every angle. He's leaning Under on the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his Dolphins vs. Saints picks, and the rest of his expert NFL analysis, at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Saints on Monday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Saints spread you should jump on Monday, all from the New Orleans expert who has gone 39-24 on picks involving the Saints, and find out.