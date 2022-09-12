Quarterback Russell Wilson makes his Denver Broncos debut against the Seattle Seahawks, the team he spent the first 10 years of his career with, when the teams clash on Monday Night Football. Both teams struggled in 2021. The Seahawks finished fourth in the NFC West at 7-10, while the Broncos were 7-10 and in fourth place in the AFC West. Seattle was 3-5 on its home field, while Denver was 3-5 away from home.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is a seven-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Broncos vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 56% of his NFL spread picks since the start of the 2017 season and has a documented 40-22 record on all SportsLine proposition-bet specials.

In addition, Nagel has gone 17-6 on his last 23 NFL picks involving the Seahawks, returning $1,040. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Broncos and locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Broncos vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Broncos spread: Denver -7

Seahawks vs. Broncos over/under: 44 points

Seahawks vs. Broncos money line: Denver -320, Seattle +250

DEN: Broncos are 5-1 against the spread in their last six September games

SEA: Seahawks are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games as underdogs

Why the Broncos can cover

Wilson begins his Denver career where it all began for him, Seattle. He is the Seahawks' all-time leader in completions (3,079), passing yards (37,059) and touchdown passes (292). Wilson also has the fifth-most passing yards and the second-most TD passes ever by a player in his first 10 seasons. He has played well when the spotlight shines brightly, with 25 TDs (22 pass, three rush) with a 10-3 record on Monday Night Football.

Complementing Wilson will be running back Javonte Williams, who ranked third among rookies in scrimmage yards (1,219) last year and rushing yards (903). He also tied for third with seven touchdowns, including four rushing and three receiving. Williams also had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 52 first downs. He rushed for 100 or more yards twice, including 111 on 17 carries in a 30-16 win at Dallas on Nov. 7.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Replacing Wilson in Seattle this year will be veteran Geno Smith. In four games, including three starts last season, Smith completed 65 of 95 attempts (68.4 percent) and had six touchdowns, including five passing, against one interception for a 103 rating. Smith had a touchdown and no interceptions for a 94.3 rating in his last start on Monday Night Football.

Also helping power the Seattle offense is running back Rashaad Penny, who rushed for a career-high 749 yards and a career-best six rushing TDs in 2021. Penny had 135-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD in four of his final five games last season. He can join Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958) and O.J. Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012), as the only players ever with 150-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games. Penny played in 10 games last year and registered 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more.

