Teams with different outcomes in their season-openers will clash on Monday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills. The Titans (0-1), who won the AFC South last season with a 12-5 record, stumbled in Week 1 and fell 21-20 to the New York Giants at home. The Bills (1-0), who won the AFC East at 11-6 in 2021, crushed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on the road. The Titans won last year's matchup 34-31 at Tennessee.

Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10

Titans vs. Bills over-under: 47.5 points

Titans vs. Bills money line: Tennessee +360, Buffalo -480

TEN: Titans are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 Monday games

BUF: Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as favorites

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 26 of 31 attempts (83.9%) for 297 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams last week. He also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, his seventh-career game with three-plus TD passes and a rushing touchdown, which is third-most all-time. He had two or more touchdown passes in six of nine home games last season. In the last meeting against the Titans, Allen passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for a 107.8 rating.

Also leading the Buffalo offense is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He led the Bills with eight catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in last week's victory over Los Angeles. It was his 10th game with 100 or more receiving yards since joining Buffalo in 2020. He has 298 receiving yards (99.3 per game) in three career games against the Titans.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee will try to rebound behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 20 of 33 passes (60.6%) for 266 yards and two touchdowns last week. Tannehill will look for his fifth regular season game in a row with zero interceptions and a 105-plus rating and fourth in a row with two or more TD passes. He had 13 touchdowns, including 11 passing, against five interceptions for a 92.6 rating in eight road starts last season.

Also powering the Titans is running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 82 yards in Week 1. Henry has 75 or more yards from scrimmage in 12 of his past 1 games, and rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the last meeting against Buffalo. He totaled 612 scrimmage yards (153 per game) and seven rushing TDs in four road games last season.

