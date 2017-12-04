'Monday Night Football' odds: Steelers-Bengals pick from expert on 20-11 NFL streak

Week 13 of the NFL season wraps Monday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle with plenty of playoff implications.

The Steelers are five-point favorites, down 1.5 points after opening at -6.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.

Before you pick this "Monday Night Football" showdown, you need to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

Hartstein, the senior analyst and managing editor at SportsLine, combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed during his years working for Pro Football Focus.

He's zoned in on NFL picks right now and riding a 20-11 hot streak into Monday night. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

He has studied Steelers-Bengals from every possible angle and revealed a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

The Steelers could be without a key part of their offense with stud receiver Antonio Brown battling a toe injury that will make him a game-time decision on the road Monday night. That would be a huge blow to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh's offense against a tough Cincinnati defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the pass.

Brown leads the NFL by a wide margin in receiving yards with 1,195, and he's coming off back-to-back games with double-digit receptions. He has also scored seven touchdowns during Pittsburgh's six-game winning steak.

Pittsburgh is also catching a Cincinnati team that is playing better after starting the season on a three-game losing streak. The Bengals have won two straight in part due to the emergence of rookie running back Joe Mixon, who had his best game of the season last week with 23 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

But that doesn't mean the Steelers won't be able to cover a five-point spread on "Monday Night Football."

Cincinnati has struggled against top-tier competition this season, losing games against current playoff contenders Tennessee, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Baltimore by an average of almost 14 points.

Even if Brown isn't able to play this evening, the Steelers have plenty of other weapons that can pick up the slack. Running back Le'Veon Bell leads the league in rushing while receivers Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster have both played well in recent games.

And if the Oct. 22 matchup between these teams is a good indicator, the Steelers have a great chance to cover this spread. They won that game 29-14; the Bengals mustered just 179 yards of total offense and failed to score in the second half.

Hartstein has evaluated all of these circumstances and has found a stat that is the x-factor for which side of the spread you should be all over in this one. And former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who's on a 19-12 NFL run, agrees with him.

So which side of the spread should you back in Steelers-Bengals and which critical stat will be the x-factor in this prime-time showdown? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who is on a 20-11 NFL heater, and find out.