Monday Night Football odds: Steelers vs. Bengals picks, predictions from expert who's 15-6 on Pittsburgh games

Teams looking for their first win of the season will square off when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field. After being blown out by New England in the season-opener, the Steelers (0-3) have dropped close games to Seattle and San Francisco, losing by a combined six points. The winless start is Pittsburgh's worst since 2013. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 0-3 for the second time in three seasons and coming off a 21-17 loss at Buffalo in which they gave up the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before you make any Bengals vs. Steelers picks of your own, be sure to see the Monday Night Football predictions from NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized handicapper has gone 211-161 on against-the-spread picks, returning $3,275 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Steelers like White. In fact, he has hit 15 of his last 21 against the spread picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Steelers vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White knows that, despite the 0-3 start, Pittsburgh remains a talented team. The Steelers still have seven players who made the Pro Bowl last season: offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro, running back James Conner, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, defensive end Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt. In addition, cornerback Joe Haden has made two Pro Bowls in the past.

White also has taken into account that Pittsburgh has been making plays on defense. The Steelers have forced seven turnovers through three games, tied for the second most in the NFL entering Week 4. Pittsburgh will be facing a Cincinnati team that has turned the ball over eight times this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Even so, Pittsburgh is no guarantee to cover, the Steelers vs. Bengals spread on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon had his most productive game of the season in Week 3. After managing just 27 rushing yards and averaging 1.6 yards per carry through the first two weeks, Mixon rushed for 60 yards and a 4.0 average eight days ago against Buffalo. He also added 34 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. His results against the Bills, who are fifth in the NFL in total defense, suggest the ground game is moving in the right direction.

In addition, Mixon and the Bengals will be facing a Pittsburgh defense that has uncharacteristically struggled against the run. The Steelers are giving up 139.3 rushing yards per game this season, fifth-most in the league. Last week, they allowed San Francisco to rush for 168 yards and two scores on 40 carries.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bengals vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Steelers spread you should jump on Monday, all from the top NFL expert who's 15-6 on Steelers picks, and find out.