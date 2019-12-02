Monday Night Football odds: Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from Minnesota expert who's 28-8

The teams currently holding wild card spots in the NFL playoff picture, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, clash in a vital late-season matchup on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks (9-2) hold the top wild card spot and are on the heels of San Francisco (10-2) for top record in the conference. They've won an NFC-best four straight games. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-3) were tied with Green Bay atop the NFC North entering the week, but would lose the tiebreaker based on their loss to the Packers earlier this season. Minnesota, which had its bye last week, is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games following a bye week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Minnesota guru, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 248-203 on against-the-spread picks, returning $2,285 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Vikings. In fact, he has hit 28 of his last 36 picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -2.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 49.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -150, Minnesota +125

Seattle: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes.

Minnesota: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns.

White knows that Wilson is having an NFL MVP-caliber season. The Seattle quarterback has accounted for 27 touchdowns and thrown just three interceptions this season. He is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (24) and ranks second in passer rating (112.1). He also has run 53 times for 271 yards and three scores.

White also has factored in that Seattle is tough in prime time. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks are 28-5-1 in night games. In addition, they are 9-2 on Monday Night Football over that time.

Even so, Seattle is no guarantee to cover the Seahawks vs. Vikings spread on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins is having a Pro Bowl season. The Vikings' quarterback leads the NFL in passer rating (114.8). His 21 passing touchdowns ranked fourth in the league entering the week and he has thrown just three interceptions.

Cook has been one of the top running backs in the league this year. His 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for second most in the NFL and he ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game (92.5). Overall, Minnesota fields the fourth-best rushing offense in the NFL at 142.5 yards per game.

The matchup analysis shows a lean over on the total points.

Who wins Vikings vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on Monday, all from the expert who's 28-8 on Minnesota games, and find out