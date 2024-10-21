The Los Angeles Chargers will try to win their second game in a row when they battle the Arizona Cardinals as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Los Angeles is coming off a 23-16 win at Denver last week, while Arizona dropped a 34-13 decision at Green Bay. The Chargers (3-2), who are second in the AFC West, are 1-0 against NFC opponents this season. The Cardinals (2-4), who are third in the NFC West, have lost three of their last four games.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. The Chargers are -117 money-line favorites (risk $117 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +102 underdogs. Before making any Cardinals vs. Chargers picks or predictions, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Los Angeles Chargers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Chargers. He is an outstanding 32-15-2 (+1633) on his last 49 picks in games involving the Los Angeles Chargers. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Chargers vs. Cardinals and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Cardinals:

Chargers vs. Cardinals spread: Los Angeles -1

Chargers vs. Cardinals over/under: 44 points

Chargers vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -117, Arizona +102

LAC: Chargers have hit the third-quarter game total under in 15 of their last 18 games (+12.25 units)

ARI: Cardinals have hit the second-half money line in six of their last eight games (+7.10 units)

Chargers vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chargers vs. Cardinals streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert powers the Los Angeles offense. In five games, he has completed 80 of 125 passes (64%) for 815 yards and six touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once, and has a 95.3 rating. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each game this season, including two in a 26-3 win at Carolina on Sept. 15. In last week's victory at Denver, he completed 21 of 34 passes (61.8%) for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is the Chargers' top weapon in the running game. He leads the team with 81 carries for 438 yards (5.4 average) and three touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 61 yards. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in two games, including a season-high 135 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown in a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray is off to a solid start to the season. In six games, he has completed 116 of 170 passes (68.2%) for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions and a 98.8 rating. He is also the Cardinals' second-leading rusher, carrying 30 times for 261 yards (8.7 average) and one touchdown. He has had four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 50 yards.

Running back James Conner powers the rushing attack. He has carried 90 times for 403 yards (4.5 average) and three touchdowns. He has three explosive plays, including a long of 22 yards, and has converted 28 first downs. Conner has rushed for 100 or more yards twice this season, including 21 carries for 122 yards and one touchdown in a 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Cardinals picks

White has analyzed Chargers vs. Cardinals from every possible angle. He's leaning Over the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Chargers spread to back, all from the expert who is 32-15 on picks involving Los Angeles, and find out.