Teams looking to stay in the mix in their respective divisions clash when the Carolina Panthers battle the San Francisco 49ers on 'Monday Night Football.' Carolina is coming off a 30-27 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, while San Francisco rolled to a 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The Panthers (6-5), who are second in the NFC South, are 3-3 on the road this season. The 49ers (7-4), who are third in the NFC West, are 2-2 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Panthers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the 49ers.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. He is 18-4 (+1360) on his last 22 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Roberts has zoned in on Panthers vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. 49ers spread San Francisco -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Panthers vs. 49ers over/under 49.5 points Panthers vs. 49ers money line San Francisco -400, Carolina +311 Panthers vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Panthers vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make 49ers vs. Panthers picks

For Monday night's matchup, Roberts is going Over on the total. The Panthers have gone Over in six of their past 10 games, while the 49ers have seen the over go 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. The teams have combined for 49 or more points in three of their last four matchups. Bryce Young is coming off a monster performance in the win over Atlanta, throwing for 448 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy had three touchdown passes in the win over Arizona in his first game since September 28.

Roberts has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. You can see what it is at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for just $1 when you use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Who covers in Panthers vs. 49ers and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Panthers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $1,360 to $100 players over his last 22 San Francisco picks, and find out.