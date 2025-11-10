The Green Bay Packers will look to get back on track when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Green Bay is coming off a surprising 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, while Philadelphia is coming off its bye following a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26. The Eagles (6-2), who lead the NFC East, are 3-1 on the road. The Packers (5-2-1), who lead the NFC North, are 3-1 on their home field. The Packers lost tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) for the rest of the year and may also be without wide receiver Matthew Golden (questionable, shoulder) for this one.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay leads the all-time series 28-20. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Eagles vs. Packers spread Green Bay -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Packers over/under 45.5 points Eagles vs. Packers money line Green Bay -118, Philadelphia -101

Why the Packers can win

Veteran quarterback Jordan Love is having a solid season. In eight games, he has completed 177 of 250 passes (70.8%) for 2,071 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 107.9 rating. He also has rushed 26 times for 110 yards, including a long run of 25. In a 35-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 26, he completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

With Kraft out and Golden questionable, the Packers will need to have the rest of their receiving corps step up. One of those players is veteran Romeo Doubs. In eight games, he has 34 receptions for 441 yards (13 average) and four touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 48, with 92 yards after the catch and 26 first-down conversions. In a 40-40 tie at Dallas on Sept. 28, he caught six passes for 58 yards and three touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can win

Powering the Philadelphia offense is quarterback Jalen Hurts. In eight games, he has completed 151 of 215 passes (70.2%) for 1,677 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception for a rating of 114.4. He has also carried 58 times for 207 yards (3.6 average) and five touchdowns. In a 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 19, he completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

His top target is wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In eight games, he has 44 receptions for 588 yards (13.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has had eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 79. He also has 179 yards after the catch and 25 first-down conversions. In the win over Minnesota, he caught nine passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

