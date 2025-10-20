The Houston Texans will look to win their third consecutive game and get back to .500 when they face the Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football.' Houston is coming off a 44-10 thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 5, while Seattle downed the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-12 in Week 6. The Texans (2-3), who are 0-2 against NFC opponents, are 1-2 on the road in 2025. The Seahawks (4-2), who are tied for first in the NFC West, are just 1-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 10 p.m. ET. Seattle leads the all-time series 4-1, including wins in each of the last three meetings. The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Texans vs. Seahawks spread Seattle -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Seahawks over/under 41.5 points Texans vs. Seahawks money line Seattle -173, Houston +144 Texans vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Texans vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the Seattle offense. In six starts, he has completed 114 of 161 passes (70.8%) for 1,541 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 116.0 rating. In a 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5, he completed 28 of 34 passes (82.4%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns and one interception. In a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14, he threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Darnold's top target is third-year veteran Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In six games, he has 42 receptions for 696 yards (16.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has 13 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 61, with 158 yards after the catch and 30 first-down conversions. In last week's win over the Jaguars, he had eight catches for 162 yards (20.3 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Texans can cover

Third-year veteran quarterback C.J. Stroud helps power the Houston offense. In five games, Stroud has completed 102 of 144 passes (70.8%) for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions and a 102.1 rating. He also has rushed 18 times for 122 yards, including one explosive run of 30 yards. In the win over the Ravens, he completed 23 of 27 passes (85.2%) for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Stroud's top target has been fifth-year veteran wide receiver Nico Collins. In five games, he has 22 receptions for 312 yards (14.2 average) and three touchdowns. In 17-10 loss at Jacksonville on Sept. 21, he caught eight passes for 104 yards (13.0 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Baltimore, he caught four passes for 52 yards and one score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Texans vs. Seahawks picks

