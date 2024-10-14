First place in the AFC East will be on the line when the Buffalo Bills battle the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Buffalo is coming off a 23-20 loss at Houston, while the New York Jets dropped a 23-17 decision to Minnesota in London in Week 5. New York fired head coach Robert Saleh last Tuesday and Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the interim. The Bills (3-2), who started the season by winning their first three games, are 2-1 in primetime this year. Both teams are 1-0 within the division.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before you make any Jets vs. Bills picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Bills.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 41-27-4 on his last 72 NFL picks in games involving the Buffalo Bills, returning a whopping $1,162. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Bills vs. Jets. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bills vs. Jets:

Bills vs. Jets spread: Buffalo -1

Bills vs. Jets over/under: 40.5 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Buffalo -119, New York Jets -101

BUF: Bills have hit the third-quarter money line in 11 of their last 20 games (+8.35 units)

NYJ: Jets have hit the money line in 11 of their last 21 games (+1.20 units)

Why the Bills can cover

Veteran quarterback Josh Allen leads the team in passing and is second in rushing. He has completed 79 of 131 passes (60.3%) for 945 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions for a 102.8 rating. He has also carried 26 times for 160 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns.

Running back James Cook, who is listed as questionable with a foot injury, is the Bills' top rusher. He has carried 70 times for 309 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns. He has one explosive play of 49 yards and has converted 16 first downs. He is also fourth on the team in receiving, with 11 receptions for 123 yards (11.2 average) and one touchdown.

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed 111 of 182 passing attempts (61%) for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 81.6. In the loss to Minnesota, Rodgers completed 29 of 54 passes (53.7%) for 244 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Rodgers' top target is third-year veteran receiver Garrett Wilson. In the loss to the Vikings, Wilson had a season-high in receptions (13) and yards (101), averaging 7.8 yards per catch with a touchdown. For the season, he has 33 receptions for 292 yards (8.8 average) and two touchdowns, including two explosive plays of 20 or more yards.

How to make Bills vs. Jets picks

Tierney has analyzed Jets vs. Bills from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Bills spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 41-27 on picks involving the Bills, and find out.