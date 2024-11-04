The Kansas City Chiefs will put their unbeaten record on the line when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Kansas City is coming off a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Tampa Bay dropped a 31-26 decision to the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers (4-4), who have dropped two in a row and three of four, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Buccaneers will be without two of their big offensive weapons, wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle).

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Bucs vs. Chiefs. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs money line: Tampa Bay +339, Kansas City -435

TB: Buccaneers have scored last in nine of their last 12 games (+6.35 units)

KC: Chiefs have hit the team total under in six of their last eight home games (+3.55 units)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 154 of 225 passes (68.4%) for 1,651 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off nine times and has a rating of 84.9. He has also rushed for a score. Mahomes is coming off a 262-yard and two-touchdown performance in the win over the Raiders.

His top target is tight end Travis Kelce. The 11-year veteran leads the team in receptions with 38 for 335 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38. He has had 135 yards after the catch with 18 first-down conversions. In the win at Las Vegas, he had 10 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Seven-year veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 202 of 284 passes for 2,189 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a rating of 104.9. He has also carried 29 times for 169 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. Mayfield has thrown for 300 or more yards four times this year, including in each of the last three games. In last Sunday's loss to Atlanta, he completed 37 of 50 passes (74%) for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off twice.

With receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the shelf, tight end Cade Otton could see his role expanded against the Chiefs. In eight games this season, he has 36 receptions for 344 yards (9.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 29. Otton had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's loss.

