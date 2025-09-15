In a battle of division champions from a year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Houston Texans in the first of two Monday Night Football matchups. Tampa Bay won the NFC South at 10-7 a year ago, while Houston won the AFC South at 10-7. The Buccaneers (1-0), who beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-20 last week, are 6-3 on the road since the start of 2024. The Texans (0-1), who dropped a 14-9 decision to the Los Angeles Rams, were 5-3 at home last year. Receivers Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) have been ruled out for Houston, while receiver Chris Godwin (foot) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) are out for Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Texans lead the all-time series 5-1. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Buccaneers vs. Texans spread Houston -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Texans over/under 42.5 points Buccaneers vs. Texans money line Houston -140, Tampa Bay +118

Why the Texans can cover

Houston's offense is powered by quarterback C.J. Stroud. The third-year veteran is coming off a 19-for-27 passing game for 188 yards and one interception. He also rushed fives times for 32 yards. In 17 games a year ago, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 picks. He threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions his rookie year.

Running back Nick Chubb helps lead the Houston rushing attack. In last week's loss to the Rams, he carried 13 times for 60 yards, including a long of 13. The former Cleveland Browns back is in his eighth year in the league. In 86 career games, he has rushed 1,353 times for 6,903 yards (5.1 average) and 51 touchdowns. He also has 128 receptions for 1,042 yards (8.1 average) and five touchdowns.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons. In 17 games a year ago, he completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with 16 interceptions for a 106.8 rating. He also carried 60 times for 378 yards (6.3 average) and three touchdowns. In the season-opening win over Atlanta, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Among Mayfield's top targets is veteran receiver Mike Evans. Evans, who was Tampa Bay's first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, enters his 12th season with the Buccaneers. In 169 career games with Tampa Bay, he has 841 receptions for 12,735 yards (15.1 average) and 105 touchdowns. In Week 1, he caught five passes for 51 yards with four first-down conversions.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Texans picks

