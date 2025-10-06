Teams looking to win their third consecutive game clash when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Jacksonville Jaguars on 'Monday Night Football.' Kansas City is coming off a 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, while Jacksonville downed San Francisco 26-21 in Week 4. The Chiefs (2-2), who are 1-1 against AFC foes, are also 1-1 on the road this season. The Jaguars (3-1), who are 1-1 within the conference, are 2-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 10-6, with the Chiefs winning each of the last eight meetings. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from the SportsLine, down one from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5, down two from the opener. Kansas City is a -198 money line favorite (risk $198 to win $100), while Jacksonville is a +165 underdog (risk $100 to win $165). Before making any Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 33-17-1 (+1461) on his last 51 picks in Jacksonville Jaguars games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Jaguars and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread Kansas City -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under 45.5 points Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line Kansas City -198, Jacksonville +165 Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Jaguars streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes continues to be the difference-maker in the Kansas City offense. In four games this season, he has completed 87 of 142 passes (61.3%) for 939 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception for a 94.2 rating. He also leads the Chiefs in rushing, carrying 22 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns, with one explosive play of 22 yards and 10 first-down conversions. In the win over the Ravens, he completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

Among his more explosive weapons on offense has been fourth-year veteran Tyquan Thornton. The 25-year-old has just 10 receptions on the season, but he has 182 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He has scored one touchdown in each of the last three games. In a 22-9 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 21, he caught a season-high five passes for 71 yards and a score.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Fifth-year veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence keys the Jaguars' attack. The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by Jacksonville has completed 58.3% of his passes for 845 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. In a 31-27 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 14, he completed 24 of 42 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. In last week's win at San Francisco, he completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7%) for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. powers the Jacksonville ground attack. The fifth-year veteran has rushed 65 times for 394 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns. He's had three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 71, with 13 first-down conversions. He also has had six receptions for 32 yards and a score. In the win over the 49ers, he carried 19 times for 124 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks

Tierney has analyzed Chiefs vs. Jaguars from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Jaguars, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?