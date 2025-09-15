Teams looking to remain perfect after two weeks and contend for an AFC West title meet when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles opened the regular season with a 27-21 win over Kansas City in Brazil, while Las Vegas downed New England 20-13. The Chargers (1-0), who took second in the division a year ago with an 11-6 mark, were 6-3 on the road last year. The Raiders (1-0), who were just 4-13, were 2-6 on their home field in 2024. They are now coached by former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Raiders lead the all-time series 69-60-2, but the Chargers have won three of the last four meetings. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Chargers vs. Raiders spread Los Angeles -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chargers vs. Raiders over/under 44.5 points Chargers vs. Raiders money line Los Angeles -166 Las Vegas +140

Why the Chargers can cover

Veteran quarterback Justin Herbert is off to a fast start to the season. In the win over the Chiefs, he completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 32 yards. In 17 games last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Among his top targets in the passing game is wide receiver Ladd McConkey. In the opener, he caught six passes for 74 yards (12.3 average) with one explosive play of 23 yards. The second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey played in 16 games last season, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned three punts for 28 yards.

Why the Raiders can cover

With Carroll running the show, Las Vegas has brought in former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. He started his Raiders career with a 24 of 34 passing performance for 362 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the win over New England. He also rushed twice for 10 yards. Smith is a former second round pick by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 95 career games, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 19,505 yards and 106 touchdowns with 73 interceptions.

Among Smith's go-to targets is tight end Brock Bowers, who left the opener early with a knee injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about him playing. The first-round pick in last year's draft led the Raiders with five receptions for 103 yards in the win over the Patriots. In 17 games in 2024, he had 112 receptions for 1,194 yards (10.7 average) and five touchdowns.

